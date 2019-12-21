Calvary Baptist celebrates 45 years of the church's Christmas Project

Usually Calvary Baptist Church meets on Sunday, but today they met for a special annual tradition.

"The world we live in is challenging at times for folks, particularly lower income folks. So we are here to try to support them in any way we can," Hank Ellington, Associate Pastor, said. "We have a prayer time when they come in, share the word of God with them, they come through and shop for all they want for all the different items, the clothing items and home items."

It's all part of Calvary Baptist Church's Annual Christmas Project. The event is a long standing tradition, dating back to 1975.

"45 years ago in a young couples' Sunday school class a Sunday school teacher named Mike Adams had an idea that maybe that class could help some families, particularly children, at Christmas time," Ellington said. He was in the class himself. "I was in that class, I was part of a young couple in those days. I've been there since the beginning it's been a blessing for me."

Ellington has seen the event grow from helping 8 families to the now 125 it serves. He feels very blessed to watch more families and friends get involved with the event each year.

"Everyone is just so happy when we do this. These are like the two happiest days of the year. Everyone from my family comes to help and my friends as well from school," Taylor Brennan, one of many volunteers, said. "We all gather together. It's friends and family there as one big family."

Calvary hopes the event continues to bring the community together around the holidays for years to come.

