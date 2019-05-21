Daniel Cameron takes Republican nomination for Attorney General

A hotly contested battle between Republicans racing for their party's nomination for Attorney General is now over, with Daniel Cameron emerging as the victor.

The former attorney for House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Daniel Cameron was able to win with about 55 percent of the vote, while Wil Schroder picked up about 45 percent.

Cameron went to Washington to serve as McConnell's lawyer after years in private practice. He worked with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the confirmation of several conservative judges. Cameron raised more than twice as much in campaign funds than Schroder as of May 6.

Cameron will now race against former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Stumbo is a former Attorney General, having served in the position from 2004 to 2008.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Republican attorney general in 70 years.

