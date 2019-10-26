Camp Nelson celebrates one year of being a national monument

Jessamine County's Camp Nelson celebrated one year of the park being a national monument Saturday with a variety of activities.

There was music played, a wreath laid and plenty of history shared and remembered.

"We are excited to be here in Jessamine County and officially celebrate the one year anniversary of the establishment of the new national park here and to pay tribute to all the people who lived and died here on this special site," said Bob Vogel, the regional director for the National Park Service' southeast region.

Camp Nelson is a special place to many people, because it is the place that freedom was gained for many during the Civil War.

"The USCTs or U.S. Colored Troops that came here enlisted in the union army," said Stacy Humpreys, Chief of Interpretation and Resource Management for Camp Nelson. "They were former enslaved individuals and they gained their freedom by joining up with the union army. A lot of their family members came with them in that search for freedom and a lot of them struggled here and even died here."

Time was taken Saturday to remember those who lost their lives on the grounds.

"That's why we are placing these luminaries here behind me on this ground, so we can remember them and their struggle," said Humpheys. "They fought so hard here for their freedom and we have to remember that."

Camp Nelson is open throughout the year for anyone to come learn about its history.