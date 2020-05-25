Camp Nelson visitors observe Memorial Day, pay respects safely

Monday, Memorial Day, is a day to honor the men and women who died protecting our country.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

While many events were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others have found ways to adjust, and that includes those who chose to observe Memorial Day at Camp Nelson.

Even though there weren't as many people as usual, there were still quite a few visiting the gravesites of fallen veterans on Monday. Many tell WKYT it’s still important to honor service members, even during such a difficult time.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Nelson was canceled due to COVID-19. Since the event typically draws huge crowds, officials felt there was no way to keep everyone safely separated. The cemetery, however, was open for people who wanted to honor their loved ones.

"The holiday doesn't stop just because COVID-19 started,” says Charles Duke, who came out to visit the cemetery. “You still want to come out and show reverence to family members that are out here. That's why we still do it. We would have done it no matter what."

For those planning on coming to the cemetery this afternoon, officials ask visitors to please follow the recommended CDC guidelines and maintain a physical distance while visiting graves.

