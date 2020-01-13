Campbellsville University Harrodsburg opens new athletic complex

Friday marked the opening of Campbellsville University Harrodsburg's new athletic complex.

The school held a ribbon cutting at the Conovery Education Center Athletic Complex before the first varsity games for the men's and women's Pioneers basketball teams.

The grand opening brought out Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, also performed for a surprise concert before the games. Montgomery also donated $10,000 to the Conover Education Center Scholarships.