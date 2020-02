Taiveyhon Mason and Richie Mitchell combined for 63 points and Campbellsville upset No. 1 Georgetown 94-92 Saturday to hand the Tigers their second loss of the season.

With the win, Campbellsville improves to 17-12, 7-8 in Mid-South play. Georgetown drops to 25-2, 12-2 in the conference.

Jake Ohmer and Kyran Jones scored 25 each for Georgetown. The Tigers visit Cumberland on February 27 and host Life February 29 to wrap up the regular season.