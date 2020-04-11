Can COVID-19 ‘reactivate’ in recovered patients?

Doctors say it's too soon to tell if the virus can reinfect people but believe it's more likely patients still have the virus in their system and it becomes reactivated before it's completely gone.

Heath officials around the world are trying to determine if patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can be reinfected with the illness following reports of some testing positive for a second time.

"We've seen a couple of documented cases or reports of folks getting reinfected or getting a second or a little bit of a different strain or what not," said Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Stanton explained how the immune system works to WKYT and said it's not likely the virus is hitting patients for a second time.

"It really goes against our immune system basics, to almost immediately turn around and get the virus again. Because our immune system got strong to fight it off, it's (our immune system) not going to immediately just turn around pack up and leave," Stanton said.

Because COVID-19 is relatively new scientists and doctors are still trying to study the illness. Meaning this virus could be an exception to those basics. The Herald-Leader reports the Director-General for the Korean Centers for Disease Control believes it's more likely cases are being reactivated rather than reinfected patients. Those who test negative one day could test positive the next and it could likely be from remnants of the illness sparking back up in someones system.

