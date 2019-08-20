'Danger to our country?': 911 calls released following Lincoln County explosion

WKYT has obtained some of the numerous calls to 911 the morning a gas line exploded in Lincoln County.

Viewers are seeing a large fire in Lincoln County from miles away. (Photo: Michael Hardy)

Some of the early calls were filled with confusion and questions as to what happened and where it happened.

The explosion of the Enbridge Texas Eastern Transmission killed one person and damaged several homes.

Bluegrass 911 received hundreds of phone calls the morning of the Aug. 1 explosion. The class kept coming not only from Lincoln County, but from many areas beyond the immediate vicinity.

“There’s like a really loud explosion, fire thing in Moreland. Can you tell me if I need to evacuate?" one caller asked a dispatcher.

Another may have thought America was under attack.

“Yes ma’am, is there anything going on in Lincoln County that is a danger to our country?” another person said.

That caller was close to the fire, but many others came from surrounding counties. Most of the people thought the disaster was close to them. Some even argued with dispatchers.

"It is Moreland and Hustonville," a dispatcher told a caller. "If you don’t have an emergency I need to keep this line open.”

Some called just to report seeing the nighttime sky light up. Some called out of concern for relatives and neighbors. At first, dispatchers didn’t know what the explosion was.

"We’ve got a very large explosion in Lincoln County. We don’t know what it is. Norfolk [Southern] says they have seen something fall out of the sky. Looks like an airplane. Burnt houses and everything," a dispatcher said.

Several weeks later, the site of the deadly explosion is still an active scene. Enbridge is at the scene with crews working to install a new pipeline. There is still a large police presence, as the area is off-limits to the general public.