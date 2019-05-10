Canadian aluminum company to add 265 jobs in Perry County

A Canadian aluminum company is planning to build its first U.S. operation in Perry County, and it plans to hire 265 workers.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Dajcor Aluminum will invest $19.6 million for the facility at Coalfields Industrial Park. It will locate in the former American Woodmark facility.

“We are excited for another major jobs announcement in Eastern Kentucky, where we have a strong, skilled workforce ready to serve any industry’s needs,” Gov. Bevin said. “Dajcor Aluminum has selected an excellent location for its first US operation and will be a great fit for the workforce in and around Perry County. We are grateful to Dajcor for their decision to locate in Kentucky, and we stand ready to help this company achieve its goals and continue its rapid growth.”

CEO Mike Kilby said the expansion project is going to Perry County because of its workforce and nearby training facilities. Dajcor employs 246 in Ontario.

The company serves several markets including the automotive, renewable energy and medical industry.

The company will receive $4 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The hiring process is expected to begin immediately. You can click here to find out about opportunities at the plant.