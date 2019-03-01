A year later, Scott Co. cancer survivor passes benefit game to Dep. Jaime Morales

Basketball fans are looking forward to the Wildcats taking on the Vols this Saturday, but for dozens – and particularly, for two – the college game isn’t the only one in town.

For 11-year-old Levi Delimpo, for instance, the real game this weekend is in Georgetown.

Levi’s father, Detective Anthony Delimpo with the Lexington Police Department, explains: “My son was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.”

For Levi, the diagnosis of Ewing Sarcoma kept him off the basketball court. But a dozen teams pulled together for a weekend-long face-off. All of the teams, fighting the same fight: raise money for Levi.

That was last year. Now there’s no sign of Levi’s cancer, but it is time for another match-up on the court, and it’s Levi’s turn to choose who to honor. A fateful event in September would begin the process of Levi coming to his decision.

"He was actually in the hospital on September 11th receiving chemo," says Levi’s dad. "He was awake and remembered seeing the filing of police cars and fire trucks."

All those lights and sirens for Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who was shot in the line of duty and rushed to UK Hospital.

Deputy Morales says he was surprised when he learned that Levi had chosen him for this year’s game.

"I was kind of shocked they wanted to do something this big for me. I've always been independent. You can ask my family that, but sometimes we have to humble ourselves and let others help you when you need help."

While there's a significant age difference between the two, Morales and Delimpo still have a lot in common. Both facing down major health challenges, both determined to overcome them, and both putting up a daily fight.

"Levi, he hasn't actually met Jaime yet, says Det. Delimpo. “We've showed him some of the videos of Jaime working out, trying to get his muscles back and get back on his feet and that's motivated Levi."

"I feel like I'm connected to Levi in some way,” says Deputy Morales. “Not only because his father is a police officer as well, but because of what we've gone through, what we've fought through and he's a very strong kid. I actually look up to him, as well, so the respect is mutual there."

Saturday, with a bond already established, Morales and Delimpo will meet, courtside for the big game at Saturday’s Battle of the Badge.

The “Battle of the Badge” game is set for Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Royal Spring Middle School in Georgetown at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.00.