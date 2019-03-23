Cancer survivor's dreams come true on Make-A-Wish shopping spree

Kaleb Maggard was full of smiles Saturday as the Make-A-Wish Foundation turned his dreams into reality.

"His wish was for an Apple shopping spree and Air Jordan's," said Faith Hacker, senior development officer of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

The 15-year-old has been on quite a journey. Three years ago he didn't feel well.

"When they said cancer, it was devastating. Your whole world stops completely," said Jessica Williamson, his mother.

Kaleb was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Doctors had to remove a 14-centimeter tumor from his chest. He weight dropped to 92 pounds.

"The whole time he kept that beautiful smile he has. He never asked for pain medicine," said Williamson.

Kaleb's family is from Hazard, KY. A limo picked them up and dropped them off at the Fayette Mall in Lexington.

Kaleb was full of energy as he roamed through the Apple store and All Sports, picking out items he's always wanted: an iPhone, Apple watch, airpods, Beats headphones, and Jordans.

"I can't describe in words how I feel right now," said Kaleb. His eyes teared up from all the excitement.

Following the shopping spree, Kaleb was surprised with at party at Taco Bell, his favorite restaurant.

Next month he will celebrate his one-year anniversary of being cancer free.