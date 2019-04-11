Candidates for Kentucky Governor speaking at Lexington forum

The Community Action Council is hosting a forum for gubernatorial candidates Thursday afternoon.

All eight candidates were invited.

Only two of the four Republican candidates, Ike Lawrence and Rep. Robert Goforth, will be there. Governor Matt Bevin and William Woods will not be in attendance.

All four Democratic candidates, Adam Edelen, Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins and Geoff Young, agreed to the forum.

Each candidate will have 20 minutes to share their views on a range of issues.

The forum starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Lexington Public Library's Farish Theater downtown.

It is not open to the public, but WKYT will be live streaming it on Facebook.