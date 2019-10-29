Candidates for Kentucky governor continue to debate their 'humble' beginnings

The candidates for Kentucky governor will have their final debate Tuesday night, one week before the election.

Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have debated the issues and their backgrounds in the previous debates. Both disagree on most of the issues and personal matters, like growing up poor.

"My dad was poor preacher's kid in Western Kentucky," said Beshear in The Kentucky Debate. "His dad was able to put him through the University of Kentucky right here. He went on and paid his way through law school and ultimately became governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and that ought to be possible for every Kentucky child."

Gov. Bevin disputed that claim Monday on KET's Kentucky Tonight forum.

"I'm the only one of the two of us that's never had healthcare coverage my whole time growing up. I grew up well below the poverty level. You and I are very different in that regard," Gov. Bevin said.

In today's political climate, WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant says a candidate's past does matter, but not as much as their present.

"It paints a more complete picture if you know where a candidate came from, how they grew up, how they came to be the person they are today. I think that gives you some idea of what formed them as a person and how they might lead, but ultimately I think people are going to decide based on what they see of these candidates now," Bryant said.

Part of Monday night's forum also focused on tax returns. Beshear has released his returns while Gov. Bevin has not.

The fifth and final debate of the campaign season is Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

You can check your voter information here.

You can watch The Kentucky Debate here.