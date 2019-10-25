Candidates for Kentucky governor prepare for busy week campaigning

Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, and Attorney General Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, both kicked off the final days of their campaign.

Photo: usbotschaftberlin/Photo: Commonwealth of Kentucky (MGN)

Gov. Bevin began his bus tour throughout the western part of the state with other candidates on the Republican ticket. The tour started in Elizabethtown.

While there, Gov. Bevin touted the upcoming visit from President Donald Trump that will close out his campaign on the eve of the election.

"It is not a coincidence that the president of this country has been to Kentucky four times and is coming back a fifth as president," said Gov. Bevin.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear participated in a radio interview talking about what his first week in office, if elected, would look like.

Beshear told listeners he would rescind Gov. Bevin's proposed Medicaid wavier.

The Beshear campaign also put a video on social media explaining his commitment to the pension system.

"We must beat Matt Bevin for all of our public servants that do such critical work," Beshear said in the ad. "I promise as your governor I'm going to honor and fund those retirements."

The final days of both campaigns also include three more debates within the next four days, including one at KET. The other debates will be in Louisville and at Northern Kentucky University.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.