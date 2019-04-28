Cane Run Greenway gets makeover from Citizens' Environmental Academy

A little chill in the air didn’t stop a Lexington group from getting outside and putting their green thumbs to good use.

Members of the Citizens’ Environmental Academy worked along the headwaters of the Cane Run Greenway, planting trees and native plants.

This is the second year LFUCG has run the academy, which gives participants six months of lectures and tours, and then six months to implement a project.

Members of the academy say, along with learning about how to take care of the environment, they’ve also learned how to navigate the city’s urban council and create environmental change.

“It’s a really fantastic training that environmental quality puts on for residents of Fayette County to just come learn more about how the city works, and who does what, there’s just so many fantastic folks doing great work, and that citizens have access to that, says Ryan Koch. “I feel like they really democratized the process of trying to do something thoughtful and environmental right here in the neighborhood.”

Members of the Citizens’ Environmental Academy will graduate around mid-May, with the third year of the program starting shortly thereafter.

If you’d like to get involved, you can find additional information at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/citizens-environmental-academy

