Capitol protesters go to court to challenge Beshear orders

Protesters gathered in Frankfort outside of Gov. Beshear's press briefing on COVID-19. (Photo: WKYT file/Nick Oliver)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A group of protesters are suing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing his pandemic measures are infringing on their right to protest at the state Capitol.

The four men are asking a federal judge to declare orders that keep protesters away from Capitol grounds unconstitutional.

The suit filed Tuesday is the latest in a recent flurry of challenges to Beshear’s gubernatorial powers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The men are organizing a protest at the Capitol later this month but said they “reasonably fear prosecution.”

State officials have issued guidelines that relocate protesters to a nearby parking lot.

 