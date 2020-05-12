Capitol protesters go to court to challenge Beshear orders

A group of protesters are suing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing his pandemic measures are infringing on their right to protest at the state Capitol.

The four men are asking a federal judge to declare orders that keep protesters away from Capitol grounds unconstitutional.

The suit filed Tuesday is the latest in a recent flurry of challenges to Beshear’s gubernatorial powers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The men are organizing a protest at the Capitol later this month but said they “reasonably fear prosecution.”

State officials have issued guidelines that relocate protesters to a nearby parking lot.