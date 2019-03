A Nicholasville home is damaged after a car hit it, before crashing into a shed.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Linden Lane.

Police say a car went between two houses, hit a propane tank and crashed into a shed.

Images sent from someone living inside the home showed some damage.

Police say the propane tank did leak some, but didn't cause significant problems.

They say the driver did run away, but was later arrested.