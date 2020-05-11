Car dealerships in Kentucky back open for in-person business

Car dealerships are among the businesses allowed to reopen to in-person business in Kentucky on Monday.

Car dealerships are among the businesses allowed to reopen to in-person business Monday in Kentucky. (WKYT)

Workers at Audi Lexington tell us they’re just happy to finally be out of the house. For the most part, they’ve been closed, but services like auto repair have stayed open through quarantine for those who needed it.

Even then, customers had to make appointments and follow all CDC guidelines. The waiting area is rearranged now so all seats are six feet apart. Customers are separated from employees with plexiglass shields. And, of course, snacks and coffee services we’re used to having while waiting around are no longer an option.

Phase 1 of reopen is underway in KY. That includes car dealerships.

They’ve taken a lot of steps to make sure all surfaces are clean and if you’re looking for a new car, there are some changes you should know about.

I’m breaking them down on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/YHEQdn9PnP — Krista Frost WKYT (@KristaWKYT) May 11, 2020

Now, that all aspects of the dealership are open, employees are taking steps to stay healthy very seriously.

Every hour they sanitize the entire store, all employees wear face masks and customers are asked to do the same.

If you’re thinking of coming in to look around, things will be different.

“We’re going to wipe down every car all the keys will go in plastic Ziploc bags so we’re not touching the customers' keys they can do test drives but they will be going on test drives by themselves,” said Chad Kemmish, general manager.

If you’re hoping to stop by you might want to give a call first, they’re hours are different oven the pandemic.