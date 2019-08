A young man from Tennessee was thrown from a car that ran off Interstate 75 and landed in a creek.

The crash happened early Thursday morning near the Flat Gap Road overpass in Rockcastle County.

The coroner told WKYT the 21-year-old driver was ejected from the car before it became partially submerged in a nearby creek.

The driver was the only person in the car.

The victim's name hasn't been released.