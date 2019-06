Lexington police say a vehicle was hit by gunfire around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses told officers two cars were seen speeding and firing shots on Man o'War Boulevard near Pimlico Parkway. Lexington Police say they don't have reports of any injuries. However, a third car, believed to not be involved in the incident was struck by multiple bullets.

Police say no one has been arrested and they weren't able to provide details about any suspects.