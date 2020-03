A car hit a house in Lexington Friday morning.

Police say the driver was trying to stop at a stop sign at North Broadway and Avon Avenue just after 10 a.m.

The driver told police the accelerator of his car got stuck, and the car ended up hitting a curb, jumping it and hitting the side of a house.

We're told the house is structurally sound, but it has some damage in the corner.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.