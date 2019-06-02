Car show raises money for Camp Nelson Honor Guard

More than a hundred car enthusiasts headed to Lexington's Eastland Shopping Center Saturday for an annual car show benefiting the Camp Nelson Honor Guard.

"We got mustangs, we got corvettes, we got Chevy trucks, you name it, we're going to have it," said Danny Jones, the event organizer.

People revved up their engines and polished their vehicles to raise money for the honor guard, which relies entirely on donations.

"Once you see someone carried off the hill on the back of the caisson, there are no words to describe that," said JB Reynolds, who attended the show.

The volunteer group performs military ceremonies for veterans laid to rest. Tracy Lucas, one of the volunteers, is also a veteran.

"I owe my brothers and sisters everything. Some of them didn't come back," said Lucas.

Tom Walters, a Korean War veteran agreed, saying the honor guard ceremony is truly something special.

"You need to go when they're having this program. You'll just be amazed at all the things they do for the veterans."

Local auto shops donated prizes to winners of the car show.