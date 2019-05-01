Car slams into back of Fayette County school bus on Versailles Road

A driver of a passenger vehicle slammed into a Fayette County school bus Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive.

Police say the driver of a vehicle was on his cellphone, dropped it and reached down to grab it while driving. The vehicle slammed into a car, which slammed into a school bus.

A handful of students were on the bus at the time, but they were checked out at the scene and released. The driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus was taken to the hospital. The person accused of distracted driving didn't have a valid license and will be cited.

The collision is causing traffic slowdowns in the area.