Caravan honoring Breonna Taylor in Downtown Lexington

Today would have marked Breonna Taylor's 27th Birthday. Her death along with the killings of Geroge Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery has sparked a call for peace and justice.

In Breonna Taylor's honor, dozens drove through Lexington as part of a caravan rally. (WKYT)

The caravan took off from the Rupp Arena parking lot and circled downtown.

Organizers didn't want their exact route published so it isn't interfered with, but we know they're doing eight laps of it, one for every time Breonna was shot.

Many folks decorated their cars and have signs saying things like Black Lives Matter, Say her name, and happy birthday Breonna.

While this isn't the birthday celebration anyone wanted to have, organizers say it's important to do this to honor her and so many others.

“We shouldn’t - none of us should - live our lives in fear of not getting the basic necessities. And definitely peace and justice are two of the main necessities, basic necessities,” said Marcus Wilkerson.

Folks are gathering in the High Street parking lot at Rupp Arena for a caravan protest in memory of Breonna Taylor, on what would have been her 27th birthday. pic.twitter.com/kdyc1ORD89 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 5, 2020