Card skimmer found at Mt. Sterling gas station

Mt. Sterling police say a card skimmer was found at a gas station in the city.

In a Facebook post, the police department showed pictures of the skimming device but didn't say where it was located.

The police department says it was able to find the skimmer before anyone's information was compromised.

Officers ask the public to make sure pumps contain a sticker confirming it was inspected. If you see a torn sticker or notice unusually activity on your bank statements, you are asked to call Montgomery County dispatch.