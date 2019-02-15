Carl Nett heads to court to get 'Trump' nickname on ballot

A man who says his nickname is because of his support for President Donald Trump is trying to get it on the ballot, but Kentucky's Democratic Secretary of State is trying to prevent it.

Carl Nett appeared in a Frankfort court Friday in an effort to try to get his "Trump" nickname on the ballot. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' office claims Nett is trying to gain an advantage on the ballot by tying himself to the President, who remains popular in Kentucky especially among Republicans.

Nett is among four Republicans running for Secretary of State in the 2019 primary, and he claimed he was originally told by someone at the office he is seeking that he could have the "Trump" nickname on the ballot. A fellow GOP candidate objected, and it was removed right before the filing deadline.

The state allows candidates to have a nickname printed on the ballot but only if they submit an affidavit under oath attesting it is his or her real nickname, and they are not using it to gain an advantage.

The Secretary of State's office argues the decision wasn't arbitrary, and there is no mention of Nett's nickname on his campaign website or social media profile names.

"My nickname is used on social media. It's in videos. It's in social media posts," Nett said. "I'm commonly referred to by people not just now in Jefferson County but statewide."

A judge's decision on the ballot name is expected Monday.

Nett is running against Michael Adams, Andrew English and Stephen L. Knipper for the Republican nomination. Four Democrats are vying for their party's nomination.