Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states

The world's largest cruise company Carnival Corp. says it will be laying off hundreds of employees in Florida, California and Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary" as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month.

The company said in an email that the majority of affected employees in the U.S. will be in Florida, California and Washington state. Carnival Corp. did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.