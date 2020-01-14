Cars stolen from Winchester dealership, police investigating

Winchester police are investigating a burglary at a used car lot.

Two cars were stolen from King Brothers Used Cars over the weekend.

Owners say the thieves stole a Chevy Malibu and a Ford Five Hundred. They also say there is about $5,000 worth of damage to the dealership.

Employees say they think the thief picked up a block from the side of the garage and threw it through a garage door panel to release the latch.

Doug King, co-owner of King Brothers, says Fitzpatrick's, another used car lot nearby, was also hit.

"I think they were hit Saturday evening, or at some point Saturday," said King. "I think it was a truck that they took. Fortunately for him, they had a GPS unit on the vehicle so they were able to find it the next day, so, he got lucky with his."

Police told the Kings they are working on some leads in the case, but have not confirmed a connection to the Fitzpatrick's burglary.

King says he doesn't know if the thieves are kids looking for a joyride or adults stealing cars. He wants them to reflect on the impact of their actions for this family business.

Winchester police are asking anyone with information to call them at (859) 645-7404. There is a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution.

