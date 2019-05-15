Case goes to grand jury for Harrison Co. constable accused of rape, wanton endangerment

The case against a central Kentucky constable is moving forward.

A judge waived William Fields, Junior's case to a grand jury today.

Fields is accused of rape and giving alcohol to teenagers.

Police say a 17-year-old girl told them Fields gave her alcohol and had sex with her several times. She also reportedly told investigators she didn't remember much until she saw a video of the sex act on her phone.

Investigators say Fields also gave teens liquor and allowed some to drive home.

He's charged with third-degree rape, wanton endangerment and unlawful transaction with a minor.