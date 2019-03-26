Casey County man indicted on 29 sex crimes involving minors

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has announced a grand jury indicted a Casey County man on nearly 30 counts involving sexually assaulting minors.

A Casey County grand jury returned a 29-count indictment against Jason Alexander Reusser, 44, for crimes spanning from 2007 to 2012.

Reusser is accused of sexually abusing multiple children during that timeframe. Another prosecution office tried the case in 2016, but it resulted in a hung jury. The attorney general's office said the 2019 indictment supersedes the previous indictment.

The charges range from first, second and third-degree rape to first and second-degree sodomy. All 29 counts are felonies.