Casey County truck driver charged with DUI after crashing into work zone

A truck driver from Casey County is facing several charges after Kentucky State Police believe he was driving under the influence during a crash in a work zone.

Troopers say the crash happened Friday night when 49-year-old Del Quinton Warner of Liberty was driving his tractor-trailer on Ky. 90 in Cumberland County. His vehicle struck a barrier wall, side-swiped a crane, hit a pickup, crashed into a guardrail and slammed into an SUV head-on.

The collision into the SUV caused a chain reaction which led to another pickup getting hit. One construction worker had to leap over a guardrail to avoid getting hit, and that person suffered a hand injury.

Warner was transported to the hospital, and he was arrested Saturday. He faces charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. Commercial vehicle drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .04% are considered under the influence. Troopers are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine his blood alcohol concentration.