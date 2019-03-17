Cash, drugs seized after Knox Co. traffic stop leads to arrest

A woman is behind bars after deputies found her with drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop.

According to the Knox Co. Sheriff, a deputy spotted a Nissan Altima roll through a stop sign on KY 3439 Saturday at around 11 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop.

When the deputy ran 55-year-old Paula Ann Roark’s driver’s license, it came back suspended. The deputy then reportedly asked Roark if he could search her vehicle, and received consent.

In the search, the deputy says he found over $6,000 dollars in cash in her wallet, along with 20 Suboxone strips, and baggies of Neurontin.

Roark was arrested and charged with 2 counts of drug trafficking, among other charges.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

