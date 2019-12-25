Catholic Action Center celebrates Christmas morning as a family

While volunteers from Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish whipped up a delicious breakfast for folks at the Catholic Action Center Wednesday morning, others set up the annual Christmas shop.

It's their way of coming together as a family to help those in need.

"We are all human and we are all God's children. And on Christmas morning, what better way to celebrate?" Ginny Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center, said. "It's just helping our family here, our family at the Catholic Action Center. We are a community."

To celebrate, many presents for residents to choose from. There were new and gently used jackets, socks, hats and lots of cold weather gear.

"This is really crucial because a lot of people are out in the cold so to be able to have access to a new sweatshirt or jacket would be awesome," Paddy Campion, who was volunteering with his family, said.

These gifts were all donated by people and organizations around the community. That's what makes a world of difference in Ramsey's eyes.

"At our 20th Christmas, Lexington you are an amazingly compassionate community because we can't do it without the community," Ramsey said.

Twenty years and counting of warm food and warm gifts. All because of a caring community.

