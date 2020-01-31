Catholic Action Center director doesn't believe LexCount 2020 is true representation of homelessness

The results are in, and according to LexCount 2020, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Lexington is down 12.5 percent from 2019.

Volunteers counted 689 people, only 31 of those out on the streets. But, the director of the Catholic Action Center isn't seeing that decline reflected at her shelter.

"We have had over 1,000 folks who have stayed here at the Catholic Action Center in one of our beds in the past 12 months," Ginny Ramsey said.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development regulates LexCount. About five years ago, they changed the way cities are required to count.

Ramsey said because of those changes, a large portion of the homeless population is overlooked.

"The jail by itself is one place, Eastern State, the hospitals, and the folks who are in drug and alcohol treatment facilities,” Ramsey said. “They come in without an address, and they leave without one."

Ramsey said there are a few people staying in the Catholic Action Center Friday night that weren't counted on Wednesday. Ramsey said they were in jail at the time and didn’t qualify as homeless based on the new standards.

While Ramsey appreciates all the work volunteers do in helping the homeless, she wants to make sure the new numbers aren't misleading and that the public knows Lexington still has work to do.

"We need as a community to be connected,” Ramsey said. “We need to realize that every one of our brothers and sisters on the streets counts."