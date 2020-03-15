Catholic Action Center helps elderly and at-risk homeless population during COVID-19 outbreak

As COVID-19 concerns rise, people are taking precautions to avoid large groups and self-isolate. But for the homeless population, it's not really possible.

"We can talk about social distancing, but here social distancing is about a foot," said Ginny Ramsey, the Director of the Catholic Action Center.

More than 140 beds are filled every night at the Catholic Action Center and health concerns are already high. Ramsey says they’ve been doing their best to keep it cleaned and sanitized.

But as COVID-19 concerns rise, Ramsey is searching for ways to protect the elderly, and those with highest health risks.

The answer: The Cliffview Retreat Center. It’s a 42-acre property with 50 beds. The Catholic Action Center and Mountain Comprehensive Care have been working for months to turn the facility into a drug-recovery center. Even though it's not ready for treatment yet, the beds are open and staff is ready to serve.

On Sunday, Ramsey excitedly announced the opportunity for people to get away for the next month. It will have services like programming, games, and three meals a day.

Ramsey says this marginalized population doesn't need to suffer even more.

"The only way we know to protect those most vulnerable is to remove them from the congregate living," she said. "Just because they're elderly or disabled does not mean that they don't need to be protected. They're the ones who need to be protected the most."

To Ramsey, she's not just protecting people; she’s protecting her family.

"These folks at the Catholic Action Center do have a family. And it's the Catholic Action Center," she said.

Ramsey says they're hoping to open the Cliffview facility as a drug treatment center in May, but that could change depending on how long the COVID-19 concerns last.