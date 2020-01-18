Catholic Action Center preparing for cold snap

As cold air moves into Kentucky during the weekend, shelters in the Commonwealth are ramping up their efforts to keep people warm, safe and off of the streets.

The Catholic Action Center began doing rounds in Lexington this week and organizers said they will continue tonight into the coming days.

“[Just] warning people, giving out blankets and saying come on, we’re doing overflow at the center if you need to go to the Hope Center or Salvation Army or come to the Catholic Action Center. Just get inside,” Director Ginny Ramsey said.

The Center has opened its doors for those needing shelter many nights in the past. But this year Ramsey said the center hasn’t had to stay open as much because of warmer weather.

Those staying at the center tell WKYT they’re thankful for the chance to stay somewhere warm.

Robert Atwell recently stayed at the Center with his wife, but several days in the hospital changed their ability to get around for days.

“I’m not sure exactly what the temperature was, but that wind was blowing and it was ice cold. My wife had a big blanket around her and I had two blankets around me and I was still cold,” Atwell said.

After they were released from the hospital, he and his wife were forced to take shelter on the street their first time ever. They stayed in a parking garage Friday night into Saturday morning.

Now at the Catholic Action Center, Atwell said he hopes others will take advantage of the opportunity to be warm at centers like these.

If you or someone you know needs to stay at the center in the coming days, click here.

