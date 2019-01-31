Catholic Action Center shelters hundreds over bitterly cold night

The Catholic Action Center thanked the public for donations of supplies and food that helped them care for hundreds of guests Wednesday night.

In a post on Facebook, the center says they provided shelter for 218 guests at their location, along with 14 others with 10 pets in motel rooms.

The Compassionate Caravan was also on duty throughout the night, providing protection for 16 people who declined shelter at the center.

Donations continue to be accepted as the cold weather lingers. To contribute, or to report someone outdoors, go to http://www.catholicactioncenter.net/ or call (859) 255-0301.

