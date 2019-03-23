Cats fans cheer on their team miles away

For UK fans who couldn't make the trip down to Florida, there were plenty of places to cheer on the Cats at home.

The SEC Pub on Harrodsburg Road drew a big crowd of fans who were all breathing sighs of relief at the final buzzer.

"Great win, great win, a little harder than I expected it to be," said Bryan Taylor.

"We came out and we did our thing. It was great," said Jeffrey Ponder.

Saturday's nail-biter against Wofford kept fans on the edge of their seats.

"It was a little nerve-wracking. I thought we were not going to start very well, but it's a good game. It's exciting," said Heather Click.

At the half, victory was far from assured.

"We need to score some points, basically. We've done very well defensively, I think but we need to somehow figure out how to score some points," said Jeff Papania.

PJ Washington stayed on the bench in a cast, a factor that for many fans was cause for concern.

"Of course it is. Our offense goes through him. With him not being there right now we're suffering," said Todd Ernst.

But these diehard fans never gave up hope.

"We're not a Two Seed for no reason, you know, we're going to win this ball game," Charlie Martin said at the half.

In the end, Kentucky proved they had what it takes to make it to the Sweet 16, beating Wofford 62-56.

"Go Big Blue! We're ready for the Sweet 16, we're ready for the Elite 8, we are ready for all of it," Ponder said.

"Better hit the beach this afternoon, because we're headed to Kansas City!" said Taylor.