Cats rescued from house fire in Anderson County

Three cats were rescued from a house fire Friday morning in Anderson County.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. at a home on Eagle Drive in Lawrenceburg.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials say someone passing by reported smoke coming from the house.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene and began to battle the fire using a garden hose.

Firefighters say most of the damage occurred in the attic.

There were no injuries, including the three rescued pets.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

