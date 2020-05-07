Deputies looking for answers after 50 cows stolen from Montgomery County farm

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the person responsible for stealing 50 cows from one man's farm.

Sheriff David Charles says the thefts happened in small amounts over the past several weeks at a farm off Howards Mill Road. The farmer noticed the missing cattle within the last week after doing a headcount.

The sheriff estimates the cattle are valued at nearly $50,000, and the theft is one of the largest livestock thefts in the county's recent history.

So far, deputies have discovered a cattle trailer had entered into the property leaving with an unknown amount of cattle each trip.

Each cow has a brand reading "FG". Sheriff Charles believes the brand could help deputies find the cattle and bring some back home.

"We've notified all the livestock auctions in the United States, and these auctions routinely log any brands or any identifiers that come in as well as maintain video surveillance of the rings as well as documenting through ID who sells these animals," said Charles.

Sheriff Charles believes the cattle are still alive.

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.