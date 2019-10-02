Caught on Camera: Woman taunts lion inside enclosure at zoo

Police are looking for the woman who was caught on camera taunting a lion at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Instagram/@realsobrino (CNN Newsource)

CBS New York reports the woman was captured on video later posted to Instagram over the weekend which showed the woman inside the enclosure waving at the lion just feet away.

The zoo released a statement saying the woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier into the African lion exhibit.

The woman was escorted out of the zoo. Police say she may face criminal trespassing charges.

The lion exhibit remains open.