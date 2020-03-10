Caught on camera: N.C. man slings shovel in assault

A bizarre altercation between a homeless man slinging a shovel at another man was caught on camera in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police have identified the man with the shovel as 27-year-old Lazonte Moore. (Source: WSOC/CNN)

The fight happened in the middle of the day Saturday.

The other man involved in the fight said Moore was aggressively hassling two women moments before the video was taken.

He said Moore used makeshift weapons such as a street sign, a board, and a shovel.

Moore started smacking the other man with the shovel.

Police said the video doesn't tell the whole story of what happened.

They said the other man involved who was running from the shovel threw the first punch.

Moore has been arrested 8 times in the last three years for assaults, some of which border on the bizarre, like assaulting an EMT in an ambulance.

Court records show that most of those charges have been dismissed.

Both are now facing misdemeanor charges.

