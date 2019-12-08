Caught on video: Women attacked, robbed at New York subway stop

New York Police are looking for two suspects who violently attacked two women at a New York subway stop.

Two tourists were attacked at a Brooklyn subway stop, and the incident was caught on video. (Source: NYPD/Handout/WABC/CNN)

Thursday’s incident in Brooklyn was caught on security video.

Authorities say two tourists from Israel had just exited the train when a male and a female pulled one of them to the floor. They grabbed her purse and repeatedly punched her.

At one point, a man carrying bags walked up the stairs, right past the attack.

The victims’ wallets and phones were stolen. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.

The attackers reportedly had knives and tasers.

The victims are now back in Israel.

