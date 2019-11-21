Census Bureau looking for employees in Kentucky

2020 is ticking closer, and at Georgetown College, some students are excited to get to work for next year’s census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for census takers across the state. (Photo: WKYT/Garrett Wymer)

"I'm a history major so I really enjoy kind of learning about the internal - what the makeup of a country is," says Jack Spurlock.

The Census Bureau is looking for more people like Spurlock, willing to get involved. The agency needs to hire thousands of temporary workers to conduct the census.

"We're going to need literally an army of workers," says Deputy Regional Director Phil Lutz, with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Despite the long work ahead, Lutz says administering the census in important work.

"What the census does, it gives us each an equal voice in controlling the government,” says Lutz. “If you don't count in the census, you're losing your voice."

Census officials say they're behind on their recruiting targets right now. It's not just a Kentucky problem - it's a nationwide problem. But it's important they get the workers they need here in our region.

That’s one reason they’re holding recruiting events across the Commonwealth, like the one held at Georgetown College. College leaders say the jobs are a good fit for their students.

"Our students have that practice and opportunities to develop skills in the classroom, and this gives them the opportunity outside the classroom," explains VP for Student Life and Dean of Students Curtis Sandberg.

For these students, like Jack Spurlock, it’s a chance to put some past experience to work, and learn some new skills in the process.

"I mean, other than selling popcorn with the Boy Scouts I guess this is the closest thing," says Spurlock.

If you or someone you know is interested in a census job, officials urge you to apply now. You can find more information and apply online by clicking here.

