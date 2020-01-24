Census office opens in Lexington

Lexington is preparing to take part in the 2020 census.

Officials opened the Lexington census office Friday morning.

Census workers will be heading out to houses, dorms, nursing homes, detention centers, and just about anywhere people might live.

People can fill out forms through the mail, over the phone, and for the first time ever - online.

It asks about the ages, ethnicities, sexes, and more about the people who live in your home.

Some of the questions may seem like an invasion of privacy, but census workers want to make it clear: this information will not be used against you. In fact, it goes toward federal funding for Kentucky. They say all the information is confidential.

"The marginalized groups, hard to count groups of all kinds, LGBTQ, seniors, children under the age of 5, all kinds of different groups, communities of color, non-English speakers, the list goes on," said Dani Rodgers, U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist. "We want to make sure that everybody gets counted. It's that important. Because the money allocated for these groups depends on that representation."

The census means people also have the chance to make some extra money this spring.

The office is also still looking for more census workers.