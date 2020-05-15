Central Bank Center exploring new options for funding as events come to a halt

No events are happening right now at Central Bank Center or Rupp Arena, but there is still plenty of activity.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

Construction is still underway at the Central Bank Center. Officials say because so many of the events that were planned have been canceled, it’s actually allowed crews to finish some work they thought they were going to have to do at the end of construction.

The $275-million dollar renovation of the Convention Center and Rupp arena was a little behind schedule, but with all of the events they had planned being postponed or canceled, it’s allowed workers to begin projects that weren’t supposed to start until the end of June.

That’s the good news. The bad news, those canceled events have caused the center to furlough most of their workers - more than 100 people. The staff that is still there has taken pay cuts.

The center is also exploring its options for paying for that expansion. A lot of their funds come from hotel taxes, and that industry has practically stopped, not to mention there’s no money coming in from events.

The president of the center told me they are looking at various strategies for those funds, but nothing has been concluded at this point.

“When are we going to be able to get out of the house? When are we going to be able to go back to major events? Concerts, basketball games. When are people going to be willing to travel? You tell me,” says Bill Owen with Central Bank Center.

As for the upcoming UK basketball season, Owen says if the SEC wants to have games, Rupp Arena will be ready.

Owen says construction is on track to be finished near the beginning of 2022.

