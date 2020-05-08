Central KY brewery weighs staying closed beyond reopening date for restaurants

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that restaurants would be able to begin opening on May 22 to in-person dining.

There are still some questions, however, about what steps those businesses will have to abide by new regulations.

For one, in-person dining at restaurants will be restricted to only at 33% capacity inside. This means businesses will have to take steps to limit how many people they allow in.

Daniel ‘D.H.’ Harrison, one of the owners of Country Boy Brewing in Scott County, says they’ve shifted their kitchens to doing curbside service and they’re using the time shut down to do some renovations. He also told me they aren’t sure yet if they would be opening up on May 22.

He said the brewery is looking at the regulations. They believe taprooms with kitchens are allowed to open up the same time as restaurants, but he also said they may push that off a little bit for the safety of their patrons and give it some more time before they open up.

“We don’t want to open back up and create an environment where the propensity for having an issue with a bunch of people coming together would be created,” says Harrison. “We want to stay away from that. We thank folks, we are so happy they love the brand, they love the beers, they want to come out and see us as much as we want to see them, but we want to do it in a safe way.”

Harrison says one benefit for Country Boy is having outside seating. The governor said there was no limit to the number of people who be seated outside at a restaurant as long as social distancing steps were taken.

Harrison said they also expect to get more details about the new regulations for restaurants in the coming week.

