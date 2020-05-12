Central Kentucky 4H participants concerned about lack of summer program

Organizers are still moving forward with plans for the Kentucky State Fair this summer. But many county fiars have already been canceled this year.

Some students in livestock programs are uncertain about what their summer will look like because there are hospital beds where they planned on their animals being.

County fairs across the commonwealth have been canceled, but Cameron Caskey is waiting to hear about his future at the Kentucky State Fair.

Plans are set to move forward with the event with changes but Caskey says timing is critical with his sport of showing hogs and he needs to plan ahead.

Caskey says he feels he's been overlooked by local and state leaders.

“It’s really confusing honestly because you’re working so hard for these hogs and you don’t know if it’s just a waste of time, it could be it could not be,” said Caskey.

The Caskey's talked to an employee from the department of agriculture this morning. That person sais that expos are canceled, but there will be meetings this week to determine whether or not district showings can still be possible.