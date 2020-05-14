Central Kentucky Fourth of July celebrations still up in the air

While Kentuckians are counting down the days for restaurants, gyms and retail shops to reopen, they're also wondering what summer celebrations will look like with new rules.

In Richmond, the Fourth of July will look different. Fireworks at Lake Reba aren't canceled but folks now have to enjoy them distant from each other.

The festivities like food trucks. picnics, outdoor games and gatherings won't be able to take place.

Mayor Robert Blythe says the holiday usually brings more than 10,000 people from all over Central Kentucky to this Richmond park.

Mayor Blythe says this will affect the city's economy, but he wants people to still celebrate traditions.

“This is routine it’s once a year but it would be routine and not to have something that says I know you may be at home and may be doing other things in measures to be safe and healthy, it is the Fourth of July and what is symbolic of the Fourth of July is the flying of flags and fireworks displays,” said Mayor Blythe.

City leaders say they're still figuring out the logistics of how people will be able to watch the firework show.

Mayor Blythe says city leaders will announce whether or not cars can park at the lake to watch the fireworks by next week.