Central Kentucky churches add security in wake of attacks

Some churches in Kentucky are adding security plans in the wake of attacks in places of worship.

There have been 13 anti-Semitic attacks in New York since Dec. 8. The most recent happened on Saturday.

In Texas, a gunman killed two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement on Sunday.

A volunteer security member and former deputy reserve sheriff helped stop that gunman.

Deputies in Pulaski County have also gone through specialized training to help congregations know what to do if they were ever under attack.

The pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Ky., says they've had a security plan at the church for the past eight years.

Public Affairs Officer Karl Clinard, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, says despite the increase in church shootings, congregations need to be prepared for other emergencies.

“But under most circumstances, health-related issues, fire, and weather-related issues are more important to a church security team than shooting incident," said Clinard.

Clinard says there are churches with armed personnel strategically stationed inside during services.

“Although it should be an organized group, they should practice. Train and practice what to do in the event of an emergency," said Clinard.

The sheriff's spokesperson told WKYT they advise churches only to have specially trained individuals carry firearms inside the church to lessen the possibility of someone getting shot.

The pastor at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Boyle County says his church had an incident about a year ago with a man wearing a trench coat, armed with a knife, looking at the crowd of people.

Pastor Johnny Thompson says some observant people quickly got the man outside before anything could happen.

Since then, the church has adopted a new security plan, which includes locking the doors during all services.

“Responsible members of the security team sitting there at those doors, not as guards but greeters," said Pastor Thompson.

Other armed team members are placed strategically throughout the church.

“But I assured them, you’ll never know if you sit in the church now, you just don’t know who they are," said Pastor Thompson.

Some have questioned the decision to add armed security. Here's Thompson's response:

“We do trust the Lord to take care of us. But in Matthew 10, He tells us, 'Behold I send you out as sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and loving as doves.'”

The pastor says the security team is involved in every church function from Sunday morning worship to birthday parties and Bible school.